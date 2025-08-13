Odell Beckham Jr. angrily shuts down retirement rumors; drops massive hint about future

Odell Beckham Jr. has firmly denied rumors of his retirement, posting a strong message on X (formerly Twitter) to clear the air. Odell Beckham Jr. is not retiring.(AFP)

“Not done yet… thanks for hr concerns and have a blessed day,” he wrote on Tuesday.

Hours later, he followed up with a more pointed response: “No seriously. Plz stop reading everything on the internet, and stop texting me happy retirement b4 u piss me off. That will get no response. I promise u the day I’m done I will let u know. Again if u text me happy retirement im just gon have to block u. Thanks.”

The posts came after a fake X account impersonating ESPN insider Adam Schefter falsely “announced” the 32-year-old wide receiver’s retirement. The parody account claimed Beckham was calling it quits after 10 seasons in the NFL, in a post that quickly racked up over 2 million views.

The now-viral tweet read: “After 10 seasons in the NFL, Odell Beckham Jr. has decided to retire. Beckham Jr. played for the Giants, Browns, Rams, Ravens, and Dolphins. He announced Tuesday.”

Beckham was quick to respond directly in the comments, writing: “LOL… when was that announced and by who? That’s funny, appreciate the concerns but this ain’t over yet.”

Also Read: NFL preseason riddled with injuries. Here are latest updates - from Rondale Moore to Jordan Love

Beckham's Recent NFL Journey

Odell Beckham Jr., a former New York Giants superstar and Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams, signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins in May 2024.

However, his stint in Miami was short-lived. He appeared in just nine games, making nine catches for 55 yards on 18 targets. In December, the Dolphins and Beckham mutually agreed to part ways.

“It’s as simple as, what’s the best for both him and the team moving forward. We thought it was a good time to go that direction,” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told The Miami Herald's Omar Kelly at the time. “I know his expectations. When you communicate transparently, I know where he’s at. This is the best for both parties.”

Beckham went unclaimed on waivers and did not sign with another team for the remainder of the 2024 season.