NFL preseason riddled with injuries. Here are latest updates - from Rondale Moore to Jordan Love

The main highlight of the NFL preseason so far is the several injuries key players sustained, some of them being ruled out for the entire 2025 season. Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris, who was taken off the field in an ambulance, is in concussion protocol and doing well, coach Dan Campbell said Monday. Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love talks to New York Jets' Justin Fields after a preseason NFL game(AP)

The Green Bay Packers received some bad news, with starting quarterback Jordan Love undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair a ligament in his left, non-throwing thumb, general manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed. He ‘shouldn’t miss any regular-season game'.

Read More: Bills' Josh Allen skips preseason opener against Giants to go on date with wife Hailee Steinfeld, pic emerges

Full list of injuries sustained during the NFL preseason so far

AJ Brown (Eagles, WR) - Hamstring: Out of practice since August 1, cautious approach expected with no set return date.

Rondale Moore (Vikings, WR): Minnesota confirmed that wide receiver Moore suffered a season-ending knee injury in preseason.

Alexander Mattison (Dolphins, RB) - Neck: Underwent season-ending surgery after a preseason game injury on August 10.

Anthony Richardson (Colts, QB) - Finger: Day-to-day after dislocating his pinky in the preseason opener, returned to practice on August 9.

Arik Armstead (Jaguars, DL) - Back: Indefinitely out after sitting out camp, concerns of extended absence linger.

Bilhal Kone (Ravens, CB) - Knee: Season-ending ligament tear from the preseason opener, sidelining the rookie.

Brandon Aiyuk (49ers, WR) - Knee: On PUP list with no Week 1 return, targeting Week 6 recovery.

Chris Godwin (Buccaneers, WR) - Ankle: On PUP list, uncertain for Week 1 despite steady recovery progress.

CJ Gardner-Johnson (Texans, S) - Knee: Initial ACL tear fears eased, exact injury unclear but not season-ending.

Dak Prescott (Cowboys, QB) - Undisclosed: No specific update, but expected to manage workload cautiously.

Read More: Landon Dickerson injured: Who could replace the star guard? Exploring Eagles' depth chart

Darnell Mooney (Falcons, WR) - Shoulder: Week-to-week, no firm Week 1 timeline from coach Raheem Morris.

Isaiah Likely (Ravens, TE) - Foot: Post-surgery recovery timeline of six weeks, possible for Week 1.

Jauan Jennings (49ers, WR) - Calf: Missed time after re-aggravation, no clear return schedule.

Jaycee Horn (Panthers, CB) - Thumb: Day-to-day after a car accident injury, played 15 games last year.

Jaydon Blue (Cowboys, RB) - Ankle: “Fine” after MRI revealed a bone bruise, not expected to miss extended time.

Joe Mixon (Texans, RB) - Foot: Out for an extended period, re-evaluation pending closer to season start.

Justin Jefferson (Vikings, WR) - Hamstring: Mild strain, re-evaluation next week after missing Friday practice.

Khalil Shakir (Bills, WR) - Ankle: Week-to-week with a high-ankle sprain, expected back for Week 1.

Matthew Stafford (Rams, QB) - Back: Could return to practice next week if Saturday workout succeeds.

Morice Norris (Lions, S) - Concussion: In protocol, doing well and expected back in 10-14 days.

Najee Harris (Chargers, RB) - Eye: On NFI list after a fireworks injury, chance to return for Week 1.

Nate Hobbs (Packers, CB) - Knee: Post-meniscus surgery, could return for Week 1 despite uncertainty.

Rashawn Slater (Chargers, OT) - Patellar Tendon: Season-ending tear, surgery scheduled after practice injury.

Taylor Rapp (Bills, S) - Knee: Expected to miss a week after aggravating a prior injury.

Tyjae Spears (Titans, RB) - Ankle: Week-to-week with a high-ankle sprain from the preseason opener.

Will Howard (Steelers, QB) - Finger: Out for at least three weeks after breaking his pinky in camp.

Jordan Love (Packers, QB) - Thumb: Underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a ligament in his left, non-throwing thumb.