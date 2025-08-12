Bills' Josh Allen skips preseason opener against Giants to go on date with wife Hailee Steinfeld, pic emerges

Buffalo Bills’ MVP quarterback Josh Allen used his August 9 night off from playing the game against the New York Giants to have dinner with his new wife, actress Hailee Steinfeld. Sean McDermott, head coach, gave Allen the night off as Mitch Trubisky, Mike White, and Shane Buechele handled the team’s 34-25 loss. Bills' Josh Allen skips preseason opener against Giants to prioritize date night with wife Hailee Steinfeld (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(AP)

On the night of August 10, the newly-married couple were spotted having dinner at a restaurant in Buffalo, a day after Allen missed his team’s preseason opener. “Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen were casually eating dinner downtown in Buffalo yesterday,” a user wrote on X, sharing a photo of the couple.

The pair got married on May 31st in an intimate Santa Barbara ceremony. “I don't know if people know that, but that was the best night of my life, honestly. And my wife's life, I think. That's what she says,” the quarterback said during an appearance on ‘Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills’. Allen has been managing his personal and professional commitments ever since.

The pressure to get to the Super Bowl this year is currently heavy on Allen’s shoulders as he seeks to break in at least once during his tenure with the team.

Fans react

Fans took to the comment section of the post to share their opinions. “Don’t repost these intrusive photos. They each give there time, let them live in peace when they are not “on”,” a fan wrote.

“Dear every restaurant Josh visits, please put Wheaties on the appetizer menu. We need him in tip top shape this year. Much love,” another user wrote.

“Leave them alone . Seriously, he lives here , he should be able to have a meal in quiet with his new bride,” a fan chipped in.

“I would hate that when you’re out trying to have a quiet night with your spouse ppl woke be snapping pictures. Hopefully try had a nice time together,” a user wrote.

A user expressed concern by writing, “This just gives me the ickies. They are having a personal moment. If they were out in a professional capacity, sure. But I don't know, just my opinion. I feel this way about all famous people.”

The Bills’ next game is scheduled against the Chicago Bears for August 17.

– With inputs from Stuti Gupta