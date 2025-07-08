Hailee Steinfeld is a true and blue Tamara Ralph girl: Every look, from wedding day to Paris Haute Couture Week

Hailee Steinfeld may have spent last month getting married to love Josh Allen, but the Sinners alum is back to business, marking her first appearance post-marriage for Paris Haute Couture Week. And the one common factor across this all? Australian designer Tamara Ralph of course. Hailee Steinfeld is a Tamara Ralph girl through and through: Her show-stopping couture looks(Photos: Instagram, X)

Hailee, 28, graced the American Cathedral in Paris, just minutes before the first look hit the runway. For the occasion, as custom goes, the actor opted for the very statement crystal illusion gown, look 7 from the designer's Fall/Winter 2024 Couture show. The sheer grey mesh of the slinky and sexy silhouette stood encrusted with swirling rhinestones, the classy cutout details on the bodice finding frame with three velveteen bows at the clavicle, cleavage and navel. A gathered train with scalloped edges, a thigh-high slit, minimal jewellery (of course including her engagement ring reportedly costing upwards of $100,000) and black stilettos completed the look.

Hailee showing up for Tamara, and looking like a million bucks while at it, of course throws us back to her wedding weekend, when the actor opted for not one, not two, but three custom couture looks from the atelier. She kicked off the celebrations with a wedding welcome party which saw her decked out in a white double satin gown featuring draped pearl corset detailing, accompanied by a white double satin tuxedo jacket.

Next came the wedding, in which she was a sleek, minimalist bride's daydream as she said 'I do' in a double satin corseted gown with draped back skirt, a single crystal rose being the final detail.

For the after party, Hailee served drama with a touch of Gatsby in a a clear sequin embellished gown, the tiered tri-part white ostrich feather embroidery single-handedly bringing luxe retro back in vogue.

Now while Hailee was a vision in white thrice over as she got married, her association with the atelier began slightly ahead of that. She turned out in Tamara Ralph creations twice this year, prior to her wedding and the Haute Couture show appearance. The first was for the Vanity Fair Oscars party held early March, in Los Angeles, California — Hailee's pick being a a silver hotfix gown embellished with pearl embroidery, paired with a black double duchesse coat.

The very next month, the actor walked the red carpet in New York, this time dripping in red, the silk satin column dress with light siam crystals, encrusted crystal xilions and red sequins, stealing the show with her long bob old Hollywood waves.

Which of these looks were your favourite?