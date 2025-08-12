Landon Dickerson injured: Who could replace the star guard? Exploring Eagles' depth chart

The Philadelphia Eagles fans were in for a shock when left guard Landon Dickerson suffered a right-leg injury during the open practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday (August 10). Following the incident, many people are now skeptical of how this would impact the team’s depth chart. Brooke Dickerson and Landon Dickerson pose for photographs on the Green Carpet during the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl ring ceremony.(Getty Images via AFP)

“Eagles three-time Pro-Bowl guard Landon Dickerson was carted off the practice field Sunday night with a leg injury, unable to put any weight on it,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter wrote on his social media handle.

As reported by ESPN, Landon Dickerson was unable to walk soon after impact and was carted away from the field by trainers for medical evaluation. The game was meant to be an auction to raise funds for the Eagles Autism Foundation, and thousands of fans present at the venue went in for a shock.

Although he wasn’t placed on the team’s injury list on Sunday, he had been limited in practice on Saturday as a result of a knee issue. The team hasn’t confirmed an interconnection between the two instances, and head coach Nick Srianni only confirmed that the player has now been placed under evaluation.

Dickerson had faced a similar injury in the other leg during the 2024 postseason, which resulted in an offseason surgery.

Who can replace Landon Dickerson?

An essential component of the Eagles’ offensive line, the three-time Pro-Bowler was drafted 37th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 out of Alabama. In March last year, he signed an extension worth $87 million with the Eagles, becoming one of the NFL’s highest-paid guards.

Following his injury on Sunday, Brett Toth stepped in to fill Dickerson’s spot. He had previously filled in during training camp and has appeared in 20 career games with two starts, as reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia. Matt Pryor and Darian Kinnard could fill in as potential replacements as Tyler Steen remains the starting right guard.

The team will resume training this week, and a health update on Dickerson’s condition is expected soon.

By Stuti Gupta