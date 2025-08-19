'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' renewed for third season: Premiere date, cast, other details

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will return for a third season in 2026, Netflix confirmed on social media. The announcement comes just ahead of the 2025 regular NFL season, which kicks off on September 4. Sharing a promotional video to keep the fans excited, Netflix broke the news on Instagram that America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders had been renewed for a much-awaited season 3. America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 3 will air in 2026.(Instagram/@Netflix)

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Season 3: New promo out

Charly Barby, a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys, introduces a few of her team members to the camera in the brief clip. “Roll call! Who’s all here? Abby’s here, Ariel’s here, and Kelly’s here,” Barby is heard saying. “Yup, season 3 is back. Let’s go,” she concludes.

While Emmy winner Greg Whiteley will direct the docuseries for a third time, director of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Kelli Finglass, and head choreographer Judy Trammell will also return to lead the way for the newly formed 2025 cheer squad, reports Tudum.

All about America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

The first two seasons of the docuseries, which shed light on the preparation and mindset of the official cheer squad of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, were a huge hit among football fans. While season 1 was released on June 20, 2024, on Netflix, season 2 premiered on June 18 this year.

Apart from the US, season 2 of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders debuted in the Top 10 English TV list in 19 countries, according to Tudum.

Although each of the first two editions of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders had seven episodes, Netflix has yet to confirm the episode count for season 3. However, Tudum added that the third season of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will offer thorough coverage of the entire NFL season.

