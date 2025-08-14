Beyonce wins her first Emmy for Beyonce Bowl but netizens are unimpressed; ‘she stole that..’

So remember when everyone was buzzing about Martin Scorsese’s Emmy nomination? Well, there’s another big headline-stealer this year — none other than Queen Bey herself. And no, this isn’t her first rodeo. After ten previous nominations, Beyoncé has finally won her first-ever Primetime Emmy Award, thanks to her show-stopping Netflix special, Beyonce Bowl. Beyonce wins her first Emmy

The special captured her unforgettable 2024 NFL Christmas Day halftime performance during the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game. On August 13, the Television Academy announced the first set of winners for the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in juried categories, including Animation, Costume, Emerging Media Programming and Motion Design. This is where Beyonce’s win came in the category of Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming. This category was decided by peer panels rather than through the usual nomination and voting process.

Netizens react

Her victory, however, sparked divided opinions online. While fans flooded social media with support, detractors weren’t holding back. “Always find a way to give her things,” one comment on X read. Another accused, “This award is so rigged.” Some went further, saying, “They just be doing anything for her,” while one user asked, “Does she really deserve it?” Harsh words like “She stole that” and “Another bought award Gheez” also made the rounds.

Beyonce shares the win with her costume design dream team: Shiona Turini, Erica Rice, Molly Peters, Chelsea Staebell, and Timothy White. And she’s not done yet — Beyonce Bowl is also in the running for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special.

Produced by her own Parkwood Entertainment, the special received glowing reviews and smashed viewership records. For Netflix and the NFL, it was more than just a halftime show — it cemented Christmas Gameday as a new cultural event for American football, with hype comparable to the Super Bowl itself.