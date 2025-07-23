Dallas Cowboys sidelines Diggs, Butler, Overshown and Revel before camp begins

The NFL training camp has already started, which means it won’t be long before fans get to see their favorite players compete on the field as well. However, certain key players may be visibly missing in action due to injuries sustained by them as a result of the previous season or this offseason. Four such key players, namely cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and Josh Butler, along with linebacker DeMarvion Overshown from the Dallas Cowboys, have been placed in the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list this season. Rookie cornerback Shavon Revel, on the other hand, has been put on the non-football injury list. As NFL training camp starts, cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and Josh Butler, along with linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, are on the PUP list due to injuries. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

ALSO READ| NFL, Dallas Cowboys, and Houston Texans donate $1.5 million to Texas flood victims

Why have they been placed on these lists?

All four players whose future or playing in the regular season with the Cowboys remains uncertain as of the moment have been placed on their respective lists due to the injuries sustained by them. Due to a torn ACL in 2023, Diggs is undergoing a second surgery for the same injury this offseason.

As reported by Marca, Overshown suffered several ligament tears last season, which left his availability for this year in question. Butler’s torn ACL from last November adds him to the PUP list. Revel is currently recovering from a torn ACL that ended his last season at East Carolina.

How will this impact the Cowboys?

Given how central a role Diggs plays in the Cowboys’ defense, his absence from the training camp will make a difference to the team’s strategy and play. The team earlier decided to dock $500,000 from his salary for opting to rehab away from the team for most of this offseason. This might just add extra motivation for Diggs to return to the field at the earliest.

As far as Overshown’s recovery progress is concerned, recent medical reports suggest that he could return to the field by the end of this year. His return would no doubt provide the Cowboys much-needed support. If Butler’s recovery goes over smoothly, he could be back during camp or preseason itself. As of now, however, he is slated to miss the early half of training camp season.

ALSO READ| Pettis Norman, a Cowboys tight end and civil rights advocate in the 1960s, dies at 86

Since Revel has been placed on the non-football injury list instead of the PUP, hopes are high that his recovery process could finish earlier than his other three teammates. There’s still no official clarity on when he would be back in action.

By Stuti Gupta