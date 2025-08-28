Micah Parsons' exact issue with Jerry Jones, Cowboys revealed amid contract standoff

Despite ongoing negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons' inclusion in the Cowboys' 53-man squad announced on Tuesday gave fans fresh hopes. Now, details on what has led to the stalemate between Parsons and the Cowboys are coming out. Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons walks on the sideline during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Friday,(AP)

According to a report by Pro Football Talk, the dispute between Micah Parsons and the Cowboys centered around the Cowboys' 2021 draft pick's salary. The negotiations are reportedly being led by owner Jerry Jones on the Cowboys' side.

So, exactly what's wrong? As per a report by USA Today, there is a dispute between Parsons and the Cowboys over the linebacker's fifth-year salary. The report, which cites an anonymous source familiar with the matter, revealed that Parson's camp believes his salary should be $24 million, while the Cowboys' calculation shows it as $21.324 million.

The difference in both sides' calculations reportedly stemmed from a listing issue on the Dallas roster. Parsons is listed as a defensive end by the Cowboys, which pays $21.324 million, as opposed to a running back, who earns $24 million.

Parsons missed the entire preseason for the Cowboys and did not wear the Cowboys jersey while on the sidelines for the NFL Preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta.

Insider Confident Micah Parsons' Issue Will Be Resolved

Amid the ongoing saga over the linebacker's future, especially after he requested to be traded and Jerry Jones openly criticized his agents, an NFL Insider has claimed that Parsons will be secured by the Cowboys before the start of the NFL regular season.

NFL Insider Jane Slater appeared on the Pat McAfee show and said that the negotiations will be completed soon, and the Cowboys will secure the linebacker for the coming season.

"I still feel confident that the Cowboys and Micah Parsons are gonna get a deal done," Slater said. "We've gotta pay some attention to some of these rumors at this point, though."