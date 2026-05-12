Micah Parsons injury update: Cowboys star issues fiery response after NFL reveals toughest 2026 schedules

Micah Parsons appears ready to return to the field after an injury-disrupted stretch, and the Dallas Cowboys star made that clear with a fiery social media response after the NFL unveiled its 2026 strength-of-schedule rankings. Green Bay Packers NFL football player Micah Parsons attends an NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday, March 13, 2026, in Dallas. (AP)

The NFL released the projected difficulty rankings for all 32 teams this week based on opponents’ combined winning percentages from the 2025 season. Shortly after the numbers dropped, Parsons reposted the graphic to his Instagram Story with a short message: “Line it up!!”

The response caught fans’ attention as the Cowboys defender continues recovering from the injury issues that sidelined him late last season.

Parsons eager to return after long layoff Parsons has kept a relatively low profile this offseason compared to the uncertainty surrounding his future during parts of 2025. Instead, much of his focus has shifted toward recovery and preparation for the upcoming campaign.

The star linebacker last appeared in a game on December 14, making the wait for the 2026 season even longer for both Parsons and Cowboys fans. His latest post suggested he is embracing the challenge ahead rather than worrying about the difficulty of the schedule.

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The NFL’s rankings showed several teams facing particularly brutal slates next season. According to the league’s calculations, the Green Bay Packers are set to play opponents with a combined .538 winning percentage from the previous year.

Bears projected to face toughest road The Chicago Bears are expected to have an even more difficult task ahead. Their opponents combined for a .550 winning percentage during the 2025 season, giving Chicago one of the toughest projected schedules in the NFL.

Still, strength-of-schedule rankings often come with caveats since rosters, coaching staffs and team form can change dramatically from one season to the next.

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Chicago enters the year with significant attention on head coach Ben Johnson and whether opposing defenses will adapt to his offensive system after a season of success.

Meanwhile, the Packers continue facing questions surrounding quarterback Jordan Love and whether he can guide Green Bay on the kind of deep postseason runs once regularly delivered by former franchise icon Aaron Rodgers.

For Parsons, though, the focus appears simple: get healthy, get back on the field and take on whoever lines up across from him.