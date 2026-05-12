AJ Brown trade update: Patriots face stiff competition from top NFC team; insider weighs in

The New England Patriots are reportedly moving closer to a major trade for AJ Brown. Insider Tom E. Curran says the deal now feels like a foregone conclusion, with discussions between the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles becoming increasingly serious. New England is in need of a star wide receiver to help elevate its young offense, while Philadelphia is reportedly open to moving on after a challenging 2025 season. A.J. Brown (Getty Images via AFP)

Curran believes a future first-round pick would be the centerpiece of the deal. The trade could become official once the league calendar reaches June. The Patriots are aiming to give their quarterback a true deep threat, and fans in New England are eager for significant roster upgrades. Such a move would address several of the team’s offensive struggles.

Adam Schefter and Jeff McLane expect a blockbuster trade deal soon ESPN reporter Adam Schefter also believes the trade is trending in the right direction. He expects a 2028 first-round pick to headline the trade package.

“I still think all these elements are in place,” Schefter said recently.

Philadelphia reporter Jeff McLane has also described the deal as a foregone conclusion, noting that the remaining question is the exact compensation. The Patriots could potentially receive a Day 2 pick in return, which would help offset the cost of sending away a first-round selection. It would mark one of the most significant moves for New England in years. Negotiations are expected to intensify as the offseason progresses and teams prepare for training camp.

Green Bay Packers might try to hijack the Patriots' trade plans One report suggests the Green Bay Packers could still be involved in the race. Analyst Simon Hunter believes the Packers are also in the mix for the star receiver, as they look to add a top target for quarterback Jordan Love.

While the Eagles and Packers have already completed a trade earlier this offseason, most reports still indicate the Patriots are the frontrunners for A.J. Brown. If completed, Brown would be the most impactful receiver New England has had since Randy Moss.

Fans are now watching closely as June approaches to see whether the deal becomes official. The trade would significantly alter the balance of power in the AFC East, giving New England a potential top-tier playmaker while Philadelphia aims to maximize its return for the star receiver.

By Prabhat Dwivedi