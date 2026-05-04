Why Caleb Downs is fitting well with Cowboys; insider explains after rookie training

Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Caleb Downs has quickly earned praise from coaches and teammates during the team’s 2026 rookie minicamp in Frisco, Texas. The former Ohio State safety arrived in Dallas a week before camp began to study the Cowboys’ defensive playbook before taking the field. On the first day, he went through basic drills and positional work, showing a willingness to learn and adapt to the new scheme. Dallas Cowboys first round draft pick Caleb Downs responds to question during a news conference (AP)

What Caleb Downs said about camp Downs said about his first day in pads, “I felt like it went well. Just learning the system, being able to be fully immersed in it, I feel like it was a good first day and I’m looking forward to doing more.”

He also spoke about working one-on-one with defensive coordinator Christian Parker, adding, “I feel like that’s when you learn fully what the coach means. To be able to get hands on and be able to do the drill with you, I feel like that’s a real positive.”

Downs continued, “The biggest thing is just learning the defense, making everything as even as possible,” and noted that he wants to “give yourself the best shot to play fast” once the team’s full requirements are clear.

Coaching staff’s reaction Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he likes what he has seen from Downs so far, calling him “fluent in man or zone over the first two levels” and adding that Downs is “rarely fooled by play-action or misdirection.”

Defensive coordinator Christian Parker also praised the rookie, saying, “Premium instincts. You can tell his football intellect, the way he directs traffic out there, the way he reads and reacts, his brain is connected with his feet.”

Parker added, “There’s not a difference in the tape. He’s constantly making the right decision, constantly down on the football, just a smooth transition, smooth player.”

Those comments have led many observers to believe the Cowboys landed a high-IQ defender who could quickly become a key part of the secondary.

Teammates have also said Downs already fits into the locker room and is eager to ask questions whenever he does not understand something. The early feedback suggests he could become an important piece of Dallas’ defensive plans as soon as the regular season begins. Fans watching practice clips have described him as a calm and intelligent presence in the secondary.