Kheda , Police have arrested eight men in the age group of 19 to 26 years for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 17-year-old girl on multiple occasions since 2023 in Gujarat's Kheda district, officials said on Saturday. Eight men held for gang-rape and blackmail of teenage girl since 2023

The incident was reported at a village in the district, they said, adding that one more accused is currently on the run.

"Kheda Town police received a complaint about a 17-year-old minor being gang-raped and blackmailed by nine persons from her own village between 2023 and 2026," Kheda Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel said.

The police immediately took action by filing an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested eight accused, he said.

The main accused, identified as Parvez Khan Pathan , had trapped the victim and raped her. He also recorded videos of the act and showed them to eight other accused, who also took turns to rape her over an extended period of time, the police said.

The victim finally mustered courage and confided in her family. After she shared her ordeal with them, a complaint was lodged at the Kheda Town police station under relevant sections pertaining to rape, gang-rape, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, etc, they said.

The main accused in the case, Parvez Pathan, along with seven others, identified as Mahir Khan Pathan , Faizan Khan Pathan , Toufiq Khan Pathan , Ayan Khan Pathan , Moin Khan Pathan , Maroof Khan Pathan and Salman Khan Pathan , have been arrested, while another accused Sahil Pathan is on the run, according to them.

The accused carried out the crime in a pre-planned manner over an extended period of time, the police said.

"In view of the facts of the case, the accused have committed unprovoked acts of physical abuse and threats against the minor girl who became the victim of this act, in a pre-planned manner, during a long period of time," the police said in a statement.

Since this case is very serious, the Kheda district police have taken immediate action and registered cases under the BNS and the POCSO Act against the accused, it said.

Separate police teams were formed for quick action against the accused, and they were arrested, the statement added.

The police said they have been collecting forensic/scientific and technical evidence against the accused.

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