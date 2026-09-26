PMC to transform Sasur Khaderi river into tourism and recreation hub

The Sasur Khaderi, a polluted and encroachment-ridden tributary of the Yamuna, is slated for a major transformation. The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced an ambitious project to rejuvenate the river and develop its banks into a premier tourist destination, as part of the Smart City project. For representation only

The restoration initiative focuses on cleaning the river, conserving its water, and beautifying its banks. Plans include the development of a one to 1.5-kilometre stretch on both sides of the river, featuring green zones, walking tracks and modern recreational facilities. The PMC also intends to dredge the riverbed to improve water flow and facilitate future boating activities.

Additional infrastructure planned for the riverfront includes energy-efficient lighting systems to enhance the area after sunset, public seating, and dedicated parking facilities for visitors.

Dinesh Chandra Sachan, chief engineer of the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, stated that the project aims to establish the river as a prominent city landmark. “The project is not merely a water-conservation initiative but an attempt to create a new recreational and tourism hub in the city,” Sachan said.

A critical component of the plan involves addressing long-standing illegal development. Officials report significant illegal plotting and unauthorized structures along the river’s edge. To address this, the PMC and the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) are scheduled to conduct a joint survey to identify and clear encroachments.

“A team will soon inspect the site, following which a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared,” Sachan noted, confirming that an anti-encroachment drive will be executed to clear the land for development.

The vision for the riverfront includes a variety of family-friendly amenities, such as dedicated children’s play areas, swings, and designated “selfie points” at four strategic locations. The site will also provide essential infrastructure, including sanitation facilities, drinking water, and safety measures. Furthermore, the plan incorporates space for food and beverage outlets, including restaurants and eateries along the riverbank.

Work is expected to commence following the finalisation of the DPR and subsequent administrative approvals. By integrating river restoration with urban development, the project aims to convert the currently neglected Sasur Khaderi stretch into a thriving public space for the residents of Prayagraj.