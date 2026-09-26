Gurugram to get 40 electric buses in the first week of October
The development follows a trial of the first nine-metre electric bus conducted by GMCBL in August to assess the bus’s battery performance, passenger capacity and performance under different traffic and road conditions
At least 40 electric buses are expected to arrive in Gurugram in the first week of October as the city begins the phased induction of its electric bus fleet, a senior Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) official said.
The buses will be deployed on identified routes, including corridors connecting residential and industrial areas with metro and railway stations.
“Among the regional routes proposed are IMT Manesar Sector 1 to Dwarka Mor and Dwarka Sector 21 metro station. These buses will mainly be used on intercity routes. More intercity routes are also being planned and will be finalised shortly,” the official said.
The development follows a trial of the first nine-metre electric bus conducted by GMCBL in August. The three-day trial was held on four routes to assess the bus’s battery performance, passenger capacity and performance under different traffic and road conditions.
The first electric bus arrived in Gurugram in July as part of a planned fleet of 100 buses under the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme. GMCBL officials had said the buses would be supplied in batches, with 25 initially expected to be inducted.
The wider route plan covers 20 routes for the 100 electric buses. These include trunk, primary, secondary and regional routes connecting Manesar, Sohna, Farrukhnagar, Palam Vihar, Dwarka Expressway and key metro stations.
Infrastructure for the electric fleet has been developed at the Sector 10 depot. A second depot at Sector 48 is also being prepared to accommodate more buses. The Sector 10 depot has six charging points, which can charge 12 buses at a time, according to GMCBL.
GMCBL currently operates 150 CNG buses in Gurugram. The electric buses are being introduced in phases, with the wider plan also covering Faridabad. The Haryana government had earlier approved procurement of 200 electric buses for Gurugram and Faridabad under the PM e-Bus Sewa programme.
The new buses are expected to improve public transport connectivity in areas with limited services, particularly newer sectors, Manesar and the Dwarka Expressway corridor, added officials.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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