Universities thrive when ideas are questioned, VP says at 3rd Arun Jaitley memorial debate

New Delhi: Universities thrive when they foster an environment where questioning, challenging and refining of ideas are encouraged, vice-president CP Radhakrishnan said on Friday while addressing students of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) at the prize distribution ceremony of the third edition of the Arun Jaitley Memorial Debate. Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan (centre) presents awards to winners of the 3rd Arun Jaitley Memorial Debate at Shri Ram College of Commerce in New Delhi on Friday. (X/@VPIndia)

Radhakrishnan stressed that the ability to question and critically analyse information is especially important in a technology-driven era.

“Great institutions are built not merely with bricks and mortar, but with ideas, and that a university at its best is a place where ideas are questioned, examined, challenged and refined,” he said.

“These skills are particularly important in an age shaped by social media, algorithms, misinformation, deepfakes, and artificial intelligence,” he said, urging young people to “distinguish between information and knowledge, opinion and evidence, and confidence and competence”.

He noted that while technology can accelerate thinking, it cannot absolve individuals of the responsibility to think critically.

The annual debate was launched in 2023 in honour of SRCC alumnus and former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley. The finals of the third edition of the national-level, bilingual (English and Hindi), and multi-stage debate on the theme “From Legacy to Leadership: Debating India’s Next Century” were held on September 23.

Sahastrajit Pranshu Sinha and Srishti Sanjay of SRCC won the English debate, while Arya Dixit and Krishna Pathak of Lady Shri Ram College won the Hindi iteration. Keshavaditya Sharma and Akshat Vir Singh Mehta of Hindu College, and Naivedya Shekhar Singh and Aditya Mishra of Hansraj College, were the corresponding runners-up.

Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh was also present at the ceremony.