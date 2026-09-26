Delhi crosses 7-million mark in mega plantation drive: CM Rekha Gupta
New Delhi: Delhi has planted 7
New Delhi: Delhi has planted 7.1 million saplings under the 2026-27 mega plantation drive, exceeding the target of 7.07 million set for various government agencies and institutions, according to data the Delhi government released on Friday.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the plantation drive, launched on July 7 during Van Mahotsav, would now move into a phase focused on protecting and nurturing the saplings.
“Achieving the target of 7 million saplings is not the end of the campaign, but the beginning of a sustained effort to make Delhi greener, more climate-resilient and healthier,” Gupta said.
The Department of Forests and Wildlife recorded the highest plantation figure at 3.2 million saplings against a target of 2.7 million. The Delhi Development Authority planted 2.01 million saplings against a target of 2.34 million, while the New Delhi Municipal Council planted 0.58 million against a target of 0.5 million.
The Delhi Cantonment Board reported 89,050 plantations against a target of 15,050, while the Delhi Jal Board planted 34,006 against a target of 20,600. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi planted 0.34 million saplings against a target of 0.5 million.
Gupta said 2.49 million saplings were planted across the Central, DDA and South Ridge areas. The campaign also involved schools, colleges, RWAs, NGOs, public institutions and citizens.
Under a public slot-booking facility, 189,116 bookings were made, with 147,095 citizens participating in plantation activities involving 356,986 saplings. Another 0.76 million saplings were distributed through government nurseries.
“Protecting every sapling planted in Delhi and helping it grow is as important as planting it,” Gupta said, urging citizens to care for the saplings they planted or received.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the next focus would be on ensuring the survival, protection and nurturing of the saplings planted during the campaign.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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