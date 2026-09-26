Transport minister reviews drivers’ concerns amid DTC protest

New Delhi: Transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Friday reviewed the concerns raised by contractual Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) drivers amid the ongoing agitation over wages and service conditions. The contractual DTC drivers’ protest began on September 15 (Photo for representation)

During a meeting with representatives of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and private operators, discussions were held regarding health insurance for drivers and their families, accident insurance and compensation, timely issuance of salary slips and appointment letters, performance-linked incentives and weekly and monthly rest provisions.

Singh directed the stakeholders to examine the feasibility of the discussed measures in accordance with labour laws, concession agreements and operational requirements.

“The welfare of contractual drivers and the continuity of public transport services are both important. We have discussed the principal issues raised by the drivers and the measures proposed for their resolution,” Singh said.

The contractual DTC drivers’ protest began on September 15, with workers raising demands related to wages, dearness allowance, medical benefits and other service conditions.

The agitation has disrupted bus operations, with DTC redeploying drivers across depots to maintain services. With about 60 per cent of the buses now operating, the union has also called for a fresh stop-work protest on September 28.

The minister also asked OEMs and operators to address genuine grievances and submit point-wise compliance reports on the measures discussed. The minister said the issue of salary and minimum wages would require examination by the competent authority.