Transport minister reviews drivers’ concerns amid DTC protest
New Delhi: Transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Friday reviewed the concerns raised by contractual Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) drivers amid the ongoing agitation over wages and service conditions
New Delhi: Transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Friday reviewed the concerns raised by contractual Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) drivers amid the ongoing agitation over wages and service conditions.
During a meeting with representatives of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and private operators, discussions were held regarding health insurance for drivers and their families, accident insurance and compensation, timely issuance of salary slips and appointment letters, performance-linked incentives and weekly and monthly rest provisions.
Singh directed the stakeholders to examine the feasibility of the discussed measures in accordance with labour laws, concession agreements and operational requirements.
“The welfare of contractual drivers and the continuity of public transport services are both important. We have discussed the principal issues raised by the drivers and the measures proposed for their resolution,” Singh said.
The contractual DTC drivers’ protest began on September 15, with workers raising demands related to wages, dearness allowance, medical benefits and other service conditions.
The agitation has disrupted bus operations, with DTC redeploying drivers across depots to maintain services. With about 60 per cent of the buses now operating, the union has also called for a fresh stop-work protest on September 28.
The minister also asked OEMs and operators to address genuine grievances and submit point-wise compliance reports on the measures discussed. The minister said the issue of salary and minimum wages would require examination by the competent authority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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