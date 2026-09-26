30 rescued from fire at 4-storey building in NW Delhi

Atleast 30 people were rescued after a fire broke out inside a four-storey commercial building in northwest Delhi’s Model Town on Friday. Officials of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said no casualties were reported in the blaze. The police team said they evacuated occupants from the building as well as those in adjoining buildings (PTI)

According to officers, the fire broke out at around 2pm due to a short circuit at the ground floor of the building, which houses a restaurant.

The building has a basement, ground floor and three upper floors, with multiple restaurants and offices. DFS officials said they received a call about the blaze at around 2.40pm and initially rushed four fire tenders to the spot. By then, the fire had spread to the entire ground floor and later to the whole building. Later, 23 units, including a hydraulic platform, were deployed.

The police team said they evacuated occupants from the building as well as those in adjoining buildings, safely rescuing a total of 30 people.

“On the ground and first floor, there is Haldiram’s and on the second and third floor there is one more restaurant. The fire was on all the floors. We have searched the entire building and no one was trapped inside,” a DFS officer said.

“The blaze was classified as a ‘medium’ fire and was brought under control by around 4pm,” the officer added.