UPITS will advance Make in India, showcase state’s manufacturing strength: Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said Uttar Pradesh’s transformation had enabled the state to set an ambitious target of becoming a $1 trillion economy. Union Home Minister Amit Shah (centre) with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others at Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida, on Friday.(Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

Addressing the fourth edition of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS), which began on Friday at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida, Shah credited the “double-engine government” led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for efforts to eliminate mafia networks and improve governance in UP.

He also recalled the state’s industrial investment conference in 2013, and said investors were unwilling to travel to Lucknow because of the law-and-order situation. “Today, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as an investment destination free from fear,” he said.

Further, the home minister pointed at the significance of September 25 -- when PM Modi announced the Make in India initiative twelve years ago -- and said it marked the 110th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, whose economic vision advocated free trade and free agriculture after Independence. ”The vision had laid the foundation for India’s economic development under former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and subsequently under PM Modi.”

He also praised the state’s expanding defence manufacturing capabilities, referring to BrahMos missiles, which are manufactured in Uttar Pradesh. He expressed confidence that the fourth edition of UPITS would surpass the previous edition’s achievements, pointing to the investment commitments and trade agreements secured at earlier editions.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed ambassadors from partner countries such as Japan, Belarus and Singapore, and foreign buyers from 90 countries attending the event. He said UPITS had, over four years, provided a platform to showcase Uttar Pradesh’s industrial, manufacturing and traditional strengths.

Crediting Shah for inspiring the One District, One Product (ODOP) and One District, One Cuisine (ODOC) initiatives, Yogi said the state was building a distinct identity through its local products and skills.

“Uttar Pradesh is now exporting goods worth more than ₹2 lakh crore to various countries. While 550 buyers from 72 countries participated in the previous edition, this year’s show has attracted over 600 buyers from 90 countries, with around 1.5 lakh business-to-business (B2B) visitors expected,” he said.

UPITS 2026 is being organised from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Centre and Mart, bringing together manufacturers, exporters, investors, buyers and industry representatives to facilitate business partnerships and market access.

The exhibition showcases products from handicrafts, textiles, agriculture, food processing, electronics, engineering and manufacturing, with a focus on connecting local enterprises to domestic and international markets, officials said.

This year’s edition also features knowledge sessions on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, e-commerce and pharmaceuticals, besides B2B meetings with international buyers in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations. Shah and Yogi also visited exhibition stalls showcasing handicrafts, MSME products and industrial displays, and launched the One District, One Cuisine (ODOC) portal.

MSME minister Bhupendra Chaudhary said Uttar Pradesh has over one crore registered MSME units, employing more than 30 million people. He said over 600,000 artisans and handicraft workers had benefited from the Vishwakarma Shram Samman scheme, which now covers 25 trades following the addition of 14 new trades. The state also has 79 MSME products with geographical indication (GI) tags, with applications submitted for another 75 products, officials said.

The event is expected to provide a platform for business-to-business interactions, investment discussions and trade agreements, while promoting Uttar Pradesh as a manufacturing and export hub.