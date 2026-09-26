Ghaziabad: GDA board clears phase I layout of Harnandipuram Township

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) board has approved the layout of phase 1 of its Harnandipuram Township near Raj Nagar Extension, officials said on Friday. The township is planned over around 501 hectares across eight villages, including Mathurapur, Shamsher, Champat Nagar, Bhaneda Khurd, Nagla Firoz Mohanpur, Bhovapur, Shahpur Nij Morta, and Morta. GDA officials said phase 1 will cover about 49.62 hectares. (Representative photo)

The township is planned over around 501 hectares across eight villages, including Mathurapur, Shamsher, Champat Nagar, Bhaneda Khurd, Nagla Firoz Mohanpur, Bhovapur, Shahpur Nij Morta, and Morta. GDA officials said phase 1 will cover about 49.62 hectares.

“The proposal for the phase 1 layout was approved by the board on Thursdayand will now be sent to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) for registration. Work is expected to begin by the end of October after RERA approval,” said Vivek Mishra, secretary of GDA.

According to the proposal, part of the phase 1 area has been earmarked for road widening, zonal roads and recreational facilities. After these provisions, the net developable areawill be about 25.4 hectares.

“Of this, 50.18% will be used for residential purposes, 6.3% for commercial use, 5.46% for institutional facilities, 7.42% for greenery and recreation and 30.64% for transport infrastructure,” the proposal read.

“Harnandipuram will be a well-planned township and will improve developmental activities in the region. It is close to the proposed Aerocity-themed township and the international cricket stadium,” Mishra added.

The Aerocity-themed township is proposed near the international cricket stadium and will have mixed land use, including commercial and institutional facilities, malls, shopping complexes and accommodation for visitors, officials said.

To improve connectivity and protect the area from possible flooding, the GDA has also proposed a six-lane embankment road along the Hindon river. It road will connect the international cricket stadium and Aerocity-themed township, officials added.

The GDA has estimated a cost of about ₹185 crore for the road project and its funding pattern was cleared by the board on August 21.