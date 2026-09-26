Delhi SIR 2026: Voter enrolment camps in colleges, universities for young electors next week
New Delhi: The Delhi election office will organise special voter-enrolment camps at colleges, universities and other educational institutions across the city on September 29-30 to enrol young voters under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026
New Delhi: The Delhi election office will organise special voter-enrolment camps at colleges, universities and other educational institutions across the city on September 29-30 to enrol young voters under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026.
The camps will target people in the 18-25 age group and will operate from 9am to 3pm on both days, according to an order issued by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi on Thursday. Notices have been sent to over 3.2 million people regarding discrepancies in their SIR forms, which are now being resubmitted.
The CEO has directed all district election officers to arrange the camps and deploy electoral registration officers (EROs), assistant EROs and non-teaching booth-level officers (BLOs) where required.
Students eligible for registration will be encouraged to submit Form-6 for inclusion in the electoral rolls. The election office has also directed that sufficient electoral rolls, forms and other material be made available at the venues.
“Principal/head of institutions may be requested to disseminate this information among their students in advance and motivate them to fill Form-6 for enrollment in the electoral rolls during the camps,” said deputy chief electoral officer (ER) Prashant Kumar Prasad in the order.
The election office has also asked officials to maintain proper records of applications received at the institutions. Applications relating to voters from other districts or assembly constituencies will have to be transferred to the concerned electoral authorities.
The CEO’s office has further directed district election officials to publicise the camps widely through social media and ensure regular monitoring at the district and assembly constituency levels. The initiative is part of the electoral roll revision exercise aimed at enrolling eligible citizens in the voter list.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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