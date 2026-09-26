Gurugram: 34-year-old woman jumps to death from apartment balcony, husband booked for abetment
The incident took place around 6am on Thursday when her husband and son were asleep, police said. Her father alleged that her husband used to assault her frequently based on which an an FIR for abetment to suicide was registered
A 34-year-old woman died after jumping from the third floor of a residential society in Sector 5 of Gurugram’s Sohna on Thursday, police said on Friday.
The woman, a homemaker from Shalimar Bagh in Delhi, had been living in an apartment in the society with her husband and eight-year-old son for the past several years.
The incident took place around 6am on Thursday when her husband and son were asleep, police said. She allegedly jumped from the balcony of their apartment.
Investigators said security guards and residents alerted the police control room. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.
A senior police officer said the woman’s parents were informed and reached the spot soon after.
“The father alleged that her husband used to assault her frequently after consuming liquor, based on which an FIR for abetment to suicide was registered against the husband at City Sohna police station on Thursday,” he said.
Police, however, said the investigation so far had not indicated any marital dispute between the couple or established allegations that the husband was addicted to liquor and frequently assaulted her.
Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the woman had gone to her parental home in Delhi on Wednesday.
“She had returned by night. She had told the parents about disturbing dreams on Wednesday and earlier too from the last few months,” he said.
Turan said the investigation had so far not yielded any strong evidence against the husband and he had not been arrested.
“After further investigation, things will be clear if she died by suicide due to husband’s torture or due to any depression,” he said.
Police said the body was handed over to the family after the autopsy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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