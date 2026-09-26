Senior army officer flags health concerns over Sector 106 C&D waste centre
Lt General PS Shekhawat wrote to MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya earlier this week, that the proposed C&D waste collection centre is located amid a densely populated residential area in Sector 106 and its presence would likely lead to an increase in noise, dust pollution
A proposed construction and demolition (C&D) waste collection centre in Sector 106 has run into opposition from a senior Army officer, who has written to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), raising concerns over its location and saying it could pose a public health hazard to nearby residents.
Lt General PS Shekhawat, chief of staff of the South Western Command and colonel of the Mechanised Infantry Regiment, wrote to MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya earlier this week, stating that he would move to his condominium in Sector 106 next July after his superannuation.
Shekhawat said the proposed C&D waste collection centre is located amid a densely populated residential area in Sector 106 and Babupur village. He also pointed out that a residential complex is barely 100 metres from the proposed site.
“The site shares a boundary wall with an approved nursery school. The likely increase in noise, dust and heavy vehicle movement poses serious health and safety concerns to young children,” the letter read.
He also raised concerns over the absence of a properly paved concrete access road, saying movement of heavy vehicles to and from the site could generate additional dust and particulate pollution.
“Sector 106 is designated as a residential sector under the Gurugram Master Plan 2031. Establishing a C&D waste storage or processing facility in a residential sector appears inconsistent with the intended land use. The site reportedly contains hundreds of trees and construction of the facility would result in their removal,” he added.
Shekhawat urged the MCG to reconsider the proposal and conduct an independent assessment, citing the site’s residential location and proximity to a nursery school.
Residents have raised similar concerns earlier. They had approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the proposed facility, arguing that locating it near residential societies amounted to “environmental negligence”.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for November.
Yash Varmani, a Sector 106 resident, told HT that residents should not be forced to live amid dust and debris, particularly in an area surrounded by residential societies.
MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya did not respond to HT’s calls and messages till the time of publication.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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