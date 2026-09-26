Akali sarpanch’s husband shot dead outside house in Tarn Taran

Amritsar: Tension ran high at Adda Gaggobuha village under Chabhal police station area in Tarn Taran district after local Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Navpreet Singh Navi, the husband of sarpanch Kulwinder Kaur, was shot dead on Friday night. Local Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Navpreet Singh Navi, the husband of sarpanch Kulwinder Kaur, who was shot dead on Friday night. (HT file photo)

Preliminary investigations indicate the attack stemmed from an ongoing personal dispute between Navi and a local jeweller. The two encountered each other earlier in the evening and engaged in a heated argument. The dispute escalated when the jeweller, Surinder Singh, alias Sonu Kanda, accompanied by associates Nirmal Singh Nimma and Arshdeep Singh, allegedly opened fire at the Akali leader. Navi was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police secured the crime scene shortly after and booked the three suspects under Section 103 of the BNS and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

DSP (City) Sukhbir Singh said raids are on to arrest the accused, while ruling out any political rivalry or gangster angle behind the murder.

Following the incident, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia posted on social media that law and order has collapsed under the AAP administration. He claimed Navi was targeted because he actively spoke out against anti-social elements in the area.

Questioning public safety, Majithia said that if elected representatives and sarpanches are being attacked and killed with impunity, ordinary Punjabi citizens are left entirely unprotected. He added that homicides have risen sharply under the ruling government, concluding that Navi’s death marks the beginning of the end for the current regime.