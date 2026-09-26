Drones, sabotage and a shadow fleet: Decoding the ‘hybrid’ war that Europe blames on Russia

European governments have escalated warnings over an intensifying Russian "hybrid" campaign against the continent, which officials say is meant to test the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (Nato) resolve. European Union flags fly outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels. (REUTERS)

French President Emmanuel Macron said on September 18 that "in recent weeks, the threat — particularly the Russian hybrid threat — facing Europeans and France has intensified”. He said he had asked his government to prepare a plan to protect critical infrastructure, including sensitive defence industry sites, against drone attacks and cyberattacks.

A day earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told his country's parliament there was a "real risk that drones or other types of projectiles will enter the territory of one or several countries on the eastern flank and even cause destruction", the Associated Press (AP) reported. Germany is preparing its hospitals for a possible Russian escalation, Bloomberg reported, and Lithuania has drawn up evacuation plans for a "variety of scenarios", Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius told the BBC.

Nato, the military alliance, is more cautious. A senior alliance official said: "At this time, we see no imminent threat of attack" while cautioning member states against becoming "naive or complacent".

What is hybrid warfare? Hybrid warfare is an umbrella term covering a mix of tactics. The BBC describes hybrid attacks as cyberattacks, sabotage and misinformation deployed to pressure and destabilise an adversary, often through proxies rather than openly identified military forces.

The European Parliament, in a report adopted on September 16, defined the term more broadly: as deliberate, combined and coordinated actions by states, including through non-state actors, intermediaries and proxies, that operate across several domains at once, from information and cognitive warfare to cyberattacks and strikes on critical infrastructure.

The report said these operations are engineered to look like separate, unconnected incidents and to stay below the threshold of open armed conflict while still producing effects that can rival conventional aggression.

By design, the format of hybrid warfare makes attribution and response to an adversary difficult.

In practice, that can mean cyber intrusions into government systems, infrastructure sabotage, disinformation campaigns, interference with transport or energy networks, covert operations, and, increasingly, drone attacks.

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What is Europe accusing Russia of? The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a US-based think tank, argued in a September 16 assessment that these incidents should be treated as a coordinated campaign rather than a series of unrelated events.

It cited Russian-linked attacks or suspected operations against critical infrastructure, European defence industries, cyber targets and Nato airspace, along with threats to undersea cables and the growing role of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet", a network of vessels used to evade sanctions, which European analysts have also linked to other covert activity.

Earlier this month, Germany said it had identified Russian involvement in a drone attack at the Leipzig/Halle Airport on August 5. The announcement marked a point at which European officials became more willing to publicly attribute such incidents to Russia.

Other cited episodes include suspected sabotage of Polish rail infrastructure, arson attacks at European defence-related facilities, cyberattacks, and Russian military activity near Nato airspace.

ISW said Russia has accepted the risk that drones and missiles from its war in Ukraine will stray into Nato airspace, and assessed that some of these incursions may be deliberate, a way of testing Nato's air defences and reaction times.

The BBC separately reported suspicious fires at defence facilities in several European countries, with some governments blaming Russia, and a recent drone strike on a passenger train near the Ukraine-Poland border.

The latest incidents came this week. A fire broke out late on September 23 at a satellite communications station in central Poland, AFP reported. The station, owned by the state telecommunications company Exatel, carries internet traffic through Poland, including to Ukraine, and is also used by SpaceX systems that connect Starlink terminals.

Poland's digital affairs minister, Krzysztof Gawkowski, said the blaze was sabotage designed to disable the station and disrupt internet access for institutions, including the Ukrainian army. The station remained operational and investigators were still establishing the cause, he said, but "there is much to suggest that we are dealing with an element of the next phase of hybrid warfare".

The Baltic Sea has seen its own run of incidents. Earlier this month, a Russian warship fired two flares towards a Danish military helicopter in international waters, one of them passing at close range, Bloomberg reported.

On September 24, Finnish and Swedish fighter jets jointly intercepted a group of Russian military aircraft, including a transport plane and several fighter jets, in international airspace over the Gulf of Finland, Reuters reported. It was the first such joint operation by the two countries, which joined Nato after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. "The Baltic Sea has never been as vulnerable as it is now – but it has also never been better protected than it is right now," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wrote on X. The Russian embassies in Stockholm and Helsinki did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Moscow has repeatedly denied planning any attack on Europe. Its embassy in Copenhagen told Bloomberg there was no credible evidence linking Russia to the Leipzig drone incident, called attempts to blame it for the helicopter encounter "biased", and said the West was responsible for Europe's deteriorating security.

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