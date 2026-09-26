Kolkata, The West Bengal government has effected a major reshuffle in the police administration, transferring several senior officers, including Special Task Force IGP Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam and Intelligence Branch DIG Bholanath Pandey, according to a notification. In major reshuffle, 23 police officers transferred in West Bengal

The Home and Hill Affairs Department notification, dated September 25, said the transfers of 23 IPS and West Bengal Police Service officers were made "in the interest of public service".

Among the key changes in Kolkata Police, STF Inspector General of Police Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam has been appointed Additional Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, replacing Devendra Prakash Singh.

Singh, an additional police commissioner in Kolkata, has been transferred as the inspector general of the Intelligence Branch, North Bengal.

Bholanath Pandey, presently serving as the deputy inspector general of the Intelligence Branch, has been appointed the joint commissioner of Kolkata Police , replacing Surya Pratap Yadav.

Yadav has been entrusted with the responsibility of DIG of the state Intelligence Branch.

Sukhen Hira, presently DIG in West Bengal, will take charge as Kolkata Police Joint Commissioner .

West Bengal Police Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd's DIG Debarshi Dutta has been appointed Joint Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar.

The notification also brought changes in the detective and cyber wings of Kolkata Police.

Dhritiman Sarkar has been transferred as the superintendent of police, Malda CID, while Arish Bilal has been posted as SP of West Bengal CID.

Soumyadip Bhattacharya, currently commanding officer of S 1st Battalion, has been appointed deputy commissioner of police, Cyber-II, Kolkata.

Kolkata Enforcement Branch Deputy Commissioner Sparsha Nilangi has been transferred to DCP, Detective Department, Kolkata.

The notification also named Quazi Samsuddin Ahamed as DCP of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate's Detective Department, and Kuntal Banerjee as DCP, Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

The orders will take effect from the dates on which the officers assume charge of their new posts, the notification said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.