Bases, missiles and minerals: Trump’s ‘infinite life’ deal & why an Arctic island commands this much of US attention

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that his administration had reached a three-way security agreement with Denmark and Greenland that gives Washington “permanent control over security, and all other needs” in the Arctic territory. The three governments are expected to sign the pact next week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. Denmark's Minister of Defense Jeppe Bruus visits the NATO military exercise Arctic Shield 2026 in Narsarsuaq, Greenland on September 9. (via REUTERS)

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump called it an "'Infinite Life' Agreement, there is no end", and said the deal came at "NO COST to the United States". He also said Washington would immediately begin building up a large military presence on the island.

The full text of the deal has not been released. It still requires parliamentary ratification in both Denmark and Greenland before it is effected, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's office said in a statement.

What the stakeholders say Trump and his Danish and Greenlandic counterparts diverge sharply on the question of sovereignty.

In his post, Trump said "no US adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval".

US secretary of state Marco Rubio, in a separate statement, called it a "historic deal" that "permanently and completely addresses our national security concerns in Greenland". Rubio added: "Greenland will forever be part of the strategic defence area of North America and exclude any adversary from it and the surrounding area."

Frederiksen framed the pact in the language of continued sovereignty. She said the agreement "recognises the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom (of Denmark) and the right of the Greenlandic people to self-determination", it "strengthens our common security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic area" and was "good for Nato and Europe".

Jens-Frederik Nielsen, Prime Minister of the semi-autonomous Danish territory of Greenland, said the deal "recognises Greenland's interests and our place in international cooperation". Earlier this year, Nielsen had ruled out any transfer of sovereignty, telling reporters in May: "We are not going to cede sovereignty."

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What we know of the pact A US State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity to Reuters, AFP and Bloomberg, gave a partial account of the terms. Non-Nato countries are barred from establishing military bases in Greenland, and adversary investments in "sensitive sectors" of the territory's economy are restricted.

Washington is granted permanent access, basing and overflight rights, and the ability to expand the number of American bases as required. The provisions would apply even if Greenland eventually becomes independent, the official told Reuters.

"This agreement guarantees that China and Russia cannot have a base in Greenland, they cannot send troops to Greenland, and the necessary mechanisms are in place to prevent investment in sensitive sectors," the State Department official said in remarks reported by AFP.

Several outlets cited by AFP reported that the US plans to open three new bases in southern Greenland, in addition to the existing Pituffik Space Base in the north.

Neither Washington nor Copenhagen has confirmed those specific plans.

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What was already known Much of what Trump announced was already the case under existing arrangements. The US has held expansive military rights in Greenland since the Defense of Greenland Treaty of 1951, updated in 2004. The pact allows Washington to increase troop deployments and installations on the island provided it informs Copenhagen and Nuuk in advance.

Bloomberg described the consultation requirement as "a largely pro forma condition that required little more than notification".

Bloomberg reported that the US has been scaling back its Greenland footprint for decades. It currently operates Pituffik Space Base in the north-west of the island, which supports missile warning, missile defence and space surveillance operations for the US and Nato, according to the Associated Press.

Imran Bayoumi, a former Pentagon adviser now with the Atlantic Council think-tank, told Bloomberg that the one plausibly new element in Friday's deal is the possibility that Washington could build bases without consulting Copenhagen or Nuuk. "The only thing that is potentially ground breaking is the reporting that the US would be able to establish bases at will without consulting Greenland or Denmark," he said, adding: "But, it's not clear what the reaction of Greenlanders will be to that announcement and it's not clear that the change was worth the two-plus years of turmoil in the transatlantic relationship."

Speaking to Reuters, Bayoumi said that "it seems that Washington could have achieved a lot of these objectives through diplomacy and dialogue without straining the broader US-Nato relationship".

Why Greenland matters Greenland is the world's largest island, home to about 57,000 people. More than two-thirds of its territory lies within the Arctic Circle. The island has been crucial to the defence of North America since the Second World War, when the US occupied Greenland to keep it out of Nazi hands and to protect North Atlantic shipping lanes.

The geography also carries a specific military logic. The shortest flight path for an intercontinental ballistic missile between North America and Eurasia runs over the Arctic, which makes a radar and space-surveillance station in northern Greenland valuable to Washington. The Pituffik Space Base, AP reported, supports missile warning, missile defence and space surveillance operations for the US and Nato.

There is a resource dimension too. Greenland is mineral-rich in the context of Trump's interest in the territory, which may help explain why Friday's deal restricts adversary investments in 'sensitive sectors' of the economy alongside its military provisions.

Trump has repeatedly said Russia and China wanted a foothold on the island and that only the US could keep them out. The AP noted that some of his specific claims about Chinese and Russian military forces off Greenland's coastline had been false even as AFP said a strategic contest between the US, Russia and China for supremacy in a warming Arctic has intensified in recent years.

As the Arctic warms, new shipping lanes and resource frontiers are opening across the region, which is part of why the contest has sharpened.

How the deal came together Trump's designs on Greenland go back to his first term.

After his return to the White House in January 2025, he pressed Denmark to sell the island, refused to rule out taking it by military force, and warned of higher tariffs on European economies that did not fall in line. His demands "alarmed Nato ally Denmark and sparked fierce pushback from the alliance". Some Danes attempted to boycott American goods in response.

The confrontation escalated at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in January, where Trump used his address to assail European allies. He subsequently pulled back after talks with Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte, saying he had reached the parameters of a framework agreement on Greenland and the Arctic. The three governments then established a working group to manage the dispute.

The AP said officials from the US, Denmark and Greenland had negotiated quietly for months since. AFP wrote that tensions had "cooled somewhat" over that period, and that Nato had launched a new mission to bolster security in the Arctic in what appeared to be a move to reassure Trump.

Bayoumi told the AP that the damage to European perceptions of the US should not be understated. "I think Americans really underestimate how damaging it was for the image of the United States in Europe. I think Greenlanders, Danes, Europeans saw this as a real attack on their sovereignty, and it's going to take a lot of work to repair," he said.

What still isn't clear Four elements of Friday's announcement remain uncertain.

The full text of the agreement has not been released. Trump's Truth Social posts on foreign policy agreements often lack context or specifics, and the President's claims cannot be independently assessed until the document is published.

Reports of three new US bases in southern Greenland remain unconfirmed by any of the three governments.

The pact still requires parliamentary approval in both Copenhagen and Nuuk. Frederiksen's office said that "the necessary parliamentary procedures" would need to be completed before it enters into force.

And last, the reaction from Greenland's residents, many of whom favour full independence and have resisted US attempts to assert control, is untested. Whether the public will accept a pact that expands American basing latitude, even one that preserves Danish sovereignty on paper, will become clearer once the text is public and ratification debates begin.