‘I felt like a foreigner’: Traveller questions health self-declaration form at Mumbai airport

A traveller questioned the need to fill a self-declaration form after arriving at Mumbai airport. After an almost 18-hour journey from the Netherlands, he asked why passengers had to enter details such as their flight number, address and recent travel history before immigration. Indian traveller shares Mumbai airport experience. (Representational image generated using AI)

Traveller questions airport form The post was shared by X user Abhimanyu Kulkarni, who wrote, “Nothing reminds you that you’re back in India faster than landing at an Indian airport.”

Kulkarni said he started his journey from Eindhoven at 7 am, flew out of Amsterdam at 11:45 am and landed in Mumbai at 12:20 pm. After the long journey, he expected immigration to be the easiest part of his arrival.

Instead, he said Indian passengers were asked to fill out a Self Declaration Form through an online link before immigration. The form asked for details including their name, flight number, country of origin, address in India and whether they had travelled through an African country.

“Seriously… why?” he wrote.

Kulkarni questioned why passengers had to provide the information again when authorities already have access to passport and flight details.

“Why are Indian citizens entering the same information again?” he asked.

He also raised concerns about senior citizens, families travelling with children and tired passengers having to open a link and complete the form while waiting for immigration.

“I honestly felt like a foreigner entering my own country,” he wrote.

The form is part of India’s health screening process for international passengers. AIR SUVIDHA 2.0 was launched in June 2026 after the Ebola outbreak and requires passengers to submit details about their recent travel and health.

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