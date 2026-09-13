Severe waterlogging near Mumbai airport as rain lashes city; watch video

Videos shared by the news agency ANI show severe waterlogging near the airport, with cars standing in water as water flows past them.

Heavy rain lashed Mumbai on Friday, leading to severe waterlogging in several areas. These included the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the capital of Maharashtra .

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Sunday. The weather office forecast thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rain and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places.

More rain next week? Mumbai is likely to receive more rain on Monday as well, as the city remains under the influence of an active weather system.

The IMD has forecast moderate rain in Mumbai for the day, which is also the first day of the famous Ganpati festival. The idol immersions begin on Tuesday, and on that day as well, the city is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall.

Mumbai has been receiving a significant amount of rainfall since the beginning of the monsoon season. Since June 1, the IMD's Colaba observatory has recorded 1,809.9 mm of rain, while Santacruz has recorded 2,259.9 mm.

Rainfall patterns in different parts of Mumbai Despite the heavy rainfall recorded during the season, the Colaba area in Mumbai is currently showing a cumulative rainfall deficit of 4.3 mm compared to normal. But on the other hand, the Santacruz area has recorded 7 mm more rainfall than normal.

The southwest monsoon normally withdraws from Mumbai around October 8, but has been delayed in recent years. Last year, it was declared on October 15, while in 2024, the declaration of monsoon withdrawal was declared even later. It happened on October 23.

With more rain forecast for Mumbai, commuters and travellers to the airport have been advised to remain alert and plan their journeys accordingly.