India’s economic challenges beyond 7.8% growth and 4.8% inflation | Number Theory

What is acting as a buffer right now is a manageable current account deficit

The fag end of UPA II government was characterized by India being put in the infamous club of fragile five economies, which referred to its predicament of running a high fiscal deficit, current account deficit and inflation. The primary reason India is not facing any such credibility problems right now is the fact that its current account deficit is much lower compared to what it was back then. Current account deficit started rising in the aftermath of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and increased to as high as 4.8% of GDP in 2012-12. This number has crossed 2% only two times since then (2018-19 and 2022-23)and has been under one percent in the last three years.