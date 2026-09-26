One country, one ticket: A simpler way to explore Switzerland

There are places you visit for the destination, and then there are places where the journey becomes part of the experience. Switzerland belongs firmly in the second category. What if the journey becomes an unforgettable part of your Switzerland trip?

A train winding past Alpine peaks, a boat gliding across a clear blue lake, a mountain railway climbing towards a panoramic view: travelling through Switzerland can feel like sightseeing in its own right. For Indian travellers planning a holiday here, that opens up an appealing possibility. Instead of building a trip around a few fixed stops, you can let the journey connect more of the country for you.

That is where the Swiss Travel Pass fits naturally into the experience. With one ticket, travellers can explore Switzerland by train, bus and boat for 3, 4, 6, 8 or 15 consecutive days. The pass brings together the country's extensive public transport network, making it easier to move between cities, lakes and mountains as part of one itinerary.

One ticket for a country built to be explored Switzerland's public transport network is designed around connections. City-to-city trains run at regular intervals, fast InterCity services operate every thirty minutes, while buses and boats are timed to connect with the rail network. Where the train cannot take you, a boat or mountain railway can continue the journey.

For a traveller, that means an itinerary can be more fluid. You could spend a morning exploring a city, board a train for a scenic journey, cross a lake by boat and still have a mountain excursion waiting at the other end.

The Swiss Travel Pass covers public transport in more than ninety Swiss towns and cities, along with several of the country's celebrated panoramic routes. These include the Glacier Express, Bernina Express, GoldenPass Panoramic, Gotthard Panorama Express and Luzern–Interlaken Express.

It also gives travellers access to more than five hundred museums across the country and up to 50% off most mountain excursions. Rigi, Stanserhorn, Schilthorn and Stoos are among the excursions that are fully included.