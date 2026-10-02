Motorcycle with 126 pending fines amounting to ₹10.3 lakh impounded in Gurugram
The rider failed to produce the insurance, PUC certificate, registration certificate (RC) or driving licence, traffic police said
Gurugram: Traffic police impounded a motorcycle during a routine checking drive in Udyog Vihar area on Wednesday after finding 126 pending challans amounting to ₹10.30 lakh
Police said the motorcycle was several years old and the outstanding fine was estimated to be at least 50 times its current value. Most of the challans were issued for traffic violations, including riding without a helmet, not having a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and riding without a number plate.
Traffic police officials said the motorcycle did not have a front registration number plate, which the owner had failed to install despite repeated challans.
Investigators said the traffic police team led by assistant sub-inspector Manoj Kumar, zonal officer, Udyog Vihar, was conducting a routine vehicle-checking drive when they stopped the motorcycle and asked the rider to produce its documents.The rider failed to produce the insurance, PUC certificate, registration certificate (RC) or driving license.
Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police said the team entered the motorcycle’s registration number into their hand-held challan device.
“It displayed a list of 126 challans issued on various dates under multiple provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, that were pending for payment against the motorcycle. The total outstanding fine was calculated to be ₹10.30 lakh,” he said.
Police said the motorcycle was impounded and taken to a designated parking facility.
Traffic police officials said special enforcement drives were being conducted against motorists with long pending challans and owners were being advised to clear their outstanding dues.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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