Rohtak: Saini calls for crop diversification, urges farmers to adopt modern tech

Stressing the need for sustainable agriculture, crop diversification, and water resource conservation, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said the state must move towards producing more with less water and fewer resources amid changing climatic conditions. he CM said crop diversification was necessary to protect the state’s groundwater. (HT Photo)

Addressing farmers, agricultural scientists and experts after inaugurating the two-day Rabi Agriculture Fair at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar, Saini said sustainable cotton production, diversification and water conservation were essential for ensuring a secure agricultural system for future generations.

Saini said cotton was an important cash crop in Haryana and a source of livelihood for lakhs of farming families in Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar and adjoining areas. Describing it as “white gold”, he called for development of varieties and technologies capable of withstanding changing weather conditions and pest attacks. He said 257 cotton farmers’ field schools had been organised and more than 7,000 farmers sensitised about pest management and low-cost cotton cultivation.

The CM said crop diversification was necessary to protect the state’s groundwater. “If there is water, there is agriculture, there is a village and there is life,” he said, advocating greater cultivation of pulses, oilseeds and other less water-intensive crops instead of depending heavily on paddy and wheat.

Under the ‘Mera Pani-Meri Virasat’ scheme, farmers growing alternative crops or leaving their fields fallow are given ₹8,000 per acre. So far, ₹166.34 crore has been provided to 1.59 lakh farmers for shifting from paddy on 2.34 lakh acres, he said. “The government was also promoting drip and sprinkler irrigation with subsidies of up to 85%,” the CM said.

Saini also highlighted support extended to farmers through PM-KISAN, crop procurement and crop insurance, saying ₹7,881.60 crore had been provided to farmers under PM-KISAN in 23 instalments, while ₹1.85 lakh crore had been deposited into the accounts of 12 lakh farmers as crop procurement payments over the last 12 seasons.

He said the government was also promoting natural farming, solar pumps and crop residue management, while urging farmers to adopt drones, sensor technology, digital weather information and precision farming.

Agriculture and farmers welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana said agriculture remained the backbone of the Indian economy and the government was committed to making farmers self-reliant and increasing their income. He urged agricultural scientists to ensure that farmers get access to modern technology and facilities while encouraging crop diversification.

Rana also stressed the need to prevent pollution of soil, air and water and called upon farmers to make agriculture a profitable enterprise by making maximum use of modern technologies.

Saini also felicitated 45 progressive farmers, including 30 men and 15 women, for achievements in natural farming, crop diversification, crop residue management, mushroom cultivation, food processing, dairy farming, beekeeping and vermicomposting.