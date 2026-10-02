Monsoon-related losses: HP asks Centre to revise disaster relief norms citing hill terrain

Himachal Pradesh on Thursday sought a revision of the criteria for the release of disaster relief assistance by the central government to the hill state. Sukhu asked the Centre to release the assistance sought by the state at the earliest, citing the short working season in the Himalayan region before the start of winter. (HT)

During a meeting with a seven-member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) led by Union joint secretary, disaster management, M Ramachandrudu, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “The criteria for release of disaster relief assistance should be revised for the hill state considering the geographical and climatic conditions.”

The chief minister said the impact of climate change was becoming increasingly evident in the state and stressed the need for a scientific study of the rising incidence of cloudbursts. Himachal Pradesh has pegged its monsoon-related losses at around ₹3,400 crore, with damage to roads and bridges accounting for the largest share.

Sukhu asked the Centre to release the assistance sought by the state at the earliest, citing the short working season in the Himalayan region before the start of winter.

“Himachal has a very short working season, and we need to start disaster mitigation and relief works immediately,” he said.

The IMCT officials also held detailed discussions with senior government officials to review the damage during the current rainy season and assess the state’s requirement for relief and recovery assistance.

The team, which arrived on September 28, visited several disaster-hit areas across the state, including Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla and Solan, over four days, before concluding its field assessment in Shimla. The team comprised seven members representing different sectors such as finance, rural development, roads, jal shakti and agriculture, besides a representative from the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC).

Ramachandrudu said the team had visited several locations where landslides, sinking of land, damage to houses, crops and other infrastructure had been reported.

“The state had given one memorandum. We have gone through it. The final memorandum is not yet prepared, and they will submit it soon,” he said, adding that the team was examining the estimated losses and proposals submitted by the state and would make recommendations to the central government.

“Apart from that, agriculture losses are there, animal losses are also there, and horticulture losses have also been reported. After going through the final memorandum and as per the norms prescribed by the Centre, we’ll recommend relief,” he said.

Himachal Pradesh special secretary, disaster management, Pushpendra Rana said the state government would update the memorandum in the coming days, as information on the losses was still being compiled and verified.