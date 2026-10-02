Faridabad jail: Convict booked for assaulting undertrial at jail
Investigators said the prison superintendent filed a complaint at Sadar Ballabgarh police station on Monday, after which police registered an FIR against him
A convict was booked for allegedly assaulting an undertrial at Neemka district jail in Faridabad when he resisted a sexual exploitation, police said on Thursday.
Police said the matter came to light when the victim approached the prison officials. The convict is a habitual offender and has at least 53 criminal cases, including those related to heinous offences, registered against him.
Investigators said the prison superintendent filed a complaint at Sadar Ballabgarh police station on Monday, after which police registered an FIR against him under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 127(2) (wrongful confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that the victim and the suspect were lodged in the same barrack. “Last week, the suspect dragged the inmate inside a bathroom and tried to sexually assault him and physically assaulted the victim for protesting,” he said.
“If sexual assault or its attempt is established, police will invoke relevant provisions of the law in the FIR for taking necessary legal action against the convict,” he said.
Meanwhile, jail administration said that following safety protocols, the victim and the convict were separated and kept in different barracks.
Prison officials said 53 criminal cases against the convict are registered between 1996 and 2018, which include murder, attempted murder, theft, possessing illegal weapons, robbery, dacoity, criminal trespass, assault and criminal intimidation.
They said he was acquitted in some cases because of hostile witnesses and a lack of evidence, but convicted in others. He is currently lodged in jail in connection with a murder case from 2018.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More