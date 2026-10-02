In Nuh’s Tauru, a workplace is helping women rewrite their futures
Sherry Sudan, 43, has created a workplace where women learn to read and write, gain skills, earn, and become financially independent.
In Tauru, a village in Haryana’s Nuh district long known for its deep-rooted gender inequality, a private company is sparking a quiet revolution.
Sherry Sudan, 43, has created a workplace where women learn to read and write, gain skills, earn, and become financially independent.
Sudan wants the women to acquire the confidence needed to navigate the world outside their homes.
She established Cleanex India Pvt Ltd in Tauru in 2020, a company that manufactures tissue rolls, napkins, face tissues, and other packaging materials, with most of the work carried out by women.
Of its workforce of 75, around 60 are women. They are not restricted to one kind of job. Women work on the production floor, operate machines and take on responsibilities that allow them to learn and progress.
Sudan has also consciously opened the workplace to women who often find it particularly difficult to return to employment — including widows and divorced.
Some of the women who arrive have had limited access to formal education. Sudan helps them acquire basic skills—from learning to sign their names to handling everyday responsibilities.
For many women from economically weaker families, leaving home to work also means balancing employment with responsibilities towards their children. Sudan has tried to make that transition easier by ensuring that the women have meals at the workplace and, where possible, can take food home for their children.
Sudan moved to Gurugram from Kanpur in 2009. Her professional journey took her through different assignments before she eventually set up Cleanex India.
Her decision to establish the company in Tauru was not simply a business choice. It also allowed her to reach women in an area where employment opportunities remain limited.
She saw a large pool of women willing to work but who had never been given the opportunity or training to do so.
Today, at her company, women can be seen at different points in the operation—from the security gate to the production floor and positions involving greater responsibility. What began as an effort to provide jobs has gradually evolved into an ecosystem of learning, earning and self-reliance.
In Tauru, Sudan has turned a manufacturing unit into something larger than a business.
She says her biggest achievement is that the women entering that doorway are not simply being given work. They are being allowed to learn, earn, stand on their own feet and change the possibilities available to the next generation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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