NHAI completes DPR for proposed elevated MG Road corridor till Andheria Mor
The Haryana section of MG road, from Iffco Chowk to Haryana border, is around 5 km long, while the stretch from Haryana border to Andheria Morh is around 8.5 km
Gurugram: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has finalised a detailed project report (DPR) for construction of an elevated section of MG Road from the Haryana border to Anderia Morh in Delhi.
It has also appointed a consultant to prepare a feasibility report for upgrading the MG road stretch in Gururgam. NHAI officials said they are exploring ways to connect MG road directly with Delhi Gurgaon Expressway so that traffic heading towards Manesar and Jaipur can enter the highway seamlessly.
The Haryana section of MG road, from Iffco Chowk to Haryana border, is around 5 km long, while the stretch from Haryana border to Andheria Morh is around 8.5 km.
“We have prepared a DPR for upgrading the Delhi section of the MG road. The elevated section would be around 4.5 km, while the remaining stretch would be at grade. The project cost is estimated at around ₹980 crore. The project received internal approvals and will now be sent to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for final approval, after which tenders will be floated,” said a senior NHAI official.
For the Gurugram section, NHAI has asked the consultant to examine the feasibility of widening the road and constructing elevated sections wherever possible.
“The space is limited on the Gurugram section and there are also metro stations along the road, which pose a challenge. We have asked the consultant to examine all options to reduce congestion on the road,” the official said, adding that a traffic survey will also be conducted to assess the exact traffic volume on the highway.
Currently, the Gurugram section of MG road is maintained by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which had taken over its upkeep from Public Works Department (PWD), Haryana.
In March, the ministry assigned the responsibility of MG road to the NHAI and designated it as a highway.
MG road, particularly Iffco Chowk, witnesses heavy congestion during peak hours. Last week, GMDA CEO PC Meena visited the Gurugram stretch and directed officials to examine redevelopment of Iffco Chowk, construction of an FOB near the malls and a grade separator near Sikanderpur.
“MG road is a very busy stretch and the GMDA has been working to improve it. If NHAI takes up its development along the entire stretch, it would be a positive development,” a senior GMDA official said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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