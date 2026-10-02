Haryana approves elevated road from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk
The project was earlier proposed by NHAI at an estimated ₹181 crore, but the state has now assigned its execution to GMDA.
The Haryana government has approved the construction of an elevated road between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) tasked with executing the project, officials said on Thursday.
Fresh DPR to be prepared for 2.25-km stretch
GMDA will now appoint a consultant to prepare a fresh detailed project report (DPR) for the 2.25km stretch. The project had earlier been proposed for execution by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
“An elevated road will be constructed from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk. A detailed project report for the project will be prepared afresh and a consultancy firm will be appointed within the next few days,” said a senior GMDA official.
The decision was discussed at a meeting on Thursday chaired by GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena and attended by chief engineer Praveen Chaudhary and NHAI officials.
Also read: GMDA plans Iffco Chowk revamp, explores flyover or underpass at Sikanderpur
During the meeting, NHAI officials said shifting of water supply lines, sewer lines and stormwater drains along the stretch was yet to be completed, while relocation of high-tension power lines was underway. A new power substation is also being constructed in Sector 37 to facilitate relocation of an existing substation in Sector 10.
A senior NHAI official present at the meeting said the authority was informed that GMDA would execute the elevated road project.
Also read: NHAI completes DPR for proposed elevated MG Road corridor till Andheria Mor
NHAI had proposed ₹181-crore elevated section
Around three months ago, NHAI had submitted a proposal to GMDA for construction of an elevated section on the 2.25km stretch at an estimated cost of ₹181 crore. The proposal envisaged a three-lane elevated road, with a three-lane main carriageway and three-lane service roads on either side at ground level.
GMDA subsequently forwarded the proposal to the Haryana government for approval. Officials said the state government has now decided that GMDA will take up the project and prepare a fresh DPR.
Earlier this month, Meena had said approval for the project was expected shortly from the state government.
Officials said the elevated road is expected to improve connectivity between Dwarka Expressway and the Delhi-Jaipur highway and reduce congestion on the heavily used corridor.
Also read: ‘Depletion of ground water’: Situation of groundwater grim in Gurugram, needs immediate attention, says HC
Heavy traffic adds pressure on existing road
The road is currently in poor condition and carries around 70,000 to 80,000 vehicles daily, with congestion particularly severe during peak hours, officials said.
NHAI has meanwhile floated an ₹81 lakh tender for repairs on the damaged stretch. The highway authority earlier said the repair work would include relaying portions of the road with bitumen and repairing damaged concrete sections.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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