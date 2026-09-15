Bengaluru tenant turns to Reddit after landlord asks her to vacate 5 months into lease: Is early eviction ‘normal’?

From ‘my son is returning and needs the house’ to plans to sell the property, steep rent hikes and demands for higher security deposits, Bengaluru tenants say landlords have a range of reasons for asking existing occupants to leave at short notice, often when rents in the neighbourhood have moved up. A Bengaluru tenant who was asked to vacate just five months into an 11-month rental agreement turned to Reddit for advice after the landlord said the apartment was being put up for sale. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Gemini-generated image)

A recent case in Bengaluru highlights the uncertainty tenants can face when a landlord decides to sell a property midway through the rental term. A tenant who was asked to vacate just five months into an 11-month rental agreement turned to Reddit for advice after the landlord said the apartment was being put up for sale.

The tenant said she and her flatmate moved into a 2BHK in April 2026 under an agreement valid until March 31, 2027. They pay ₹13,500 a month and had paid a ₹40,000 security deposit.

According to the tenant, the landlord has now asked them to vacate with one month's notice because the landlord wants to sell the apartment. For the tenant, the issue is not simply about finding another home. Having moved in only five months earlier, she said an early exit would mean additional relocation costs, the inconvenience of moving again and uncertainty over the security deposit.

The tenant said the rental agreement itself contains a clause allowing termination with one month's notice. However, she questioned whether the landlord could require them to leave so soon, even though the agreement runs until March 2027. She also asked whether they could seek compensation for the expenses involved in moving out early, including relocation costs and household purchases, and whether the landlord could deduct any amount from the security deposit beyond legitimate dues or damages.

“I moved into a 2BHK in Bangalore with another flatmate (she has been here since past 3 years) in April 2026. We signed an 11-month rental agreement that runs from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2027.

Our rent is ₹13500/month and we paid a ₹40,000 security deposit.

The owner has now decided that they want to sell the flat and has told us that we will need to vacate with one month's notice.

I checked our rental agreement, and there is a clause that specifically says. So I understand that this is actually mentioned in our agreement.”