Gurugram crash and clash: Female biker calls out car chase, rider community reacts

The recent hit-and-run accident involving a female rider on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, on Sunday, has drawn wide spread attention for it brings back the issue of road safety in the Millennium City. The conflict between the bike rider (Sia) and car driver (Kalyan Singh) escalated post a confrontation on the road, where the driver of a sedan car aggressively pursued the superbike before intentionally sideswiping her and speeding off. In a video posted on social media, Sia claims that the occupants of the white sedan had been following her and that the driver was aggressive. Her bike’s collision with the car and its immediate aftermath has since gone viral on internet alongside sparking legit concerns among bike enthusiasts. The conflict between the bike rider (Sia) and car driver (Kalyan Singh) escalated post a confrontation on the road, where the driver of a sedan car aggressively pursued the superbike before intentionally sideswiping her and speeding off.

Highlighting the hazards that many bikers have to face on specifically NCR’s roads, Noida-based Piya Sharma, who rides as part of Gurugram Bikers Community lashes out saying, “We go on weekend rides to unwind, but witness at least two major incidents almost every month... It’s not just Sia but most of us who face reckless drivers hit our bikes at high speeds, causing us to lose balance. Some even deliberately mess with us because they think it’s fun!”

The incident has raised serious concerns among beginners entering the biking space. “These incidents make it very scary for one to ride on Indian roads, especially for upcoming bikers like me who just want to explore their passion. It jolts us because at the end of the day, everyone fears for their life,” adds Priya Verma, an avid rider with Gurgaon Bikers Club.

Offering a broader perspective, Krishna from The Bikerni Biking group emphasises on the need for accountability. “The issue isn’t just bad driving. It’s systemic entitlement. People see smaller or exposed vehicles like bikes as inconsequential targets rather than equal road users, and without strict, visible Police enforcement, this behaviour won’t change.”

Meanwhile, Ashok Mira, a trainer at the D&S Two Wheeler Driving School highlights how safety and defensive riding tactics can help bikers: “While we demand safer roads, one way riders can ensure about their own safety is by riding defensively. Also bikers must prioritise wearing high-grade protective gear including CE-rated armour on elbows, shoulders and knees, and also sturdy boots that cover the ankles. These might look regular but play the most important role when it comes to saving lives. In fact, wearing helmet cameras becomes the real defence, so as to record evidence in cases such as these when things go wrong.”