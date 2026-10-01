School education dept officials stage protest at Azad Maidan

Mumbai: Senior officials from the school education department who look into various demands raised by teachers themselves staged a protest at Azad Maidan on Wednesday, over grievances pertaining to their working conditions. Protesting officials also submitted a list of demands to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and warned of restarting the protest from October 10 if the demands were not fulfilled. The protest, under the banner of the Akhil Maharashtra Education Service Gazetted Officers Association, drew participation from education director-level officers, deputy directors, group education officers, education inspectors and additional directors. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The protest, under the banner of the Akhil Maharashtra Education Service Gazetted Officers Association, drew participation from education director-level officers, deputy directors, group education officers, education inspectors and additional directors. Primary education director Sharad Gosavi, secondary education director Mahesh Palekar, and officials from different education boards and divisional education offices were present at the venue.

The key concern of protesters was the registration of cases against education officials following the death of a teacher in Malegaon, Nashik district on September 8. While the teacher died during an administrative inquiry at a school as part of government duties, nine education department officials including group education officers, extension officers, a centre head, a divisional deputy education director and an education officer were booked in connection with the death on September 9.

Sheshrao Bade, chairperson of the Akhil Maharashtra Education Service Gazetted Officers Association said they were demanding cancellation of nine first information reports (FIRs) registered in connection with the incident and protection against arrest for accused officials.

“We are also demanding departmental action against officials for alleged mistakes made during their official work instead of directly filing criminal cases against them,” Bade said.

Protesters said that no education department official should be arrested without prior permission from the department. They raised concerns related to transfers, promotions, suspensions and postings, and demanded implementation of relevant Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal orders. They also sought the reinstatement of suspended officials and immediate postings for officials who had been transferred or relieved but were awaiting new postings.

The officers’ association has also sought a reduction in additional workload, priority for educational quality work and government vehicles for education officers and group education officers during school visits.