MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has proposed amendments to the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules, 2025, bringing bike-taxi aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities using two-wheelers for delivery services under a common regulatory framework. The proposed amendment also has the provision of levying 2% charge of the base fare towards the welfare fund for the riders. Pvt motorcycles get nod in draft bike-taxi regulatory framework

The draft rules, notified by the home department through a September 23 notification, proposes a Unique Licence Identification Number (ULIN) for every licensed aggregator, which will have to be prominently displayed on its mobile application and website. Bike taxis that are not painted yellow will have to carry reflective yellow or black stickers marked ‘Bike-Taxi’ on the front and both sides of the vehicle.

“The draft further allows aggregators to onboard non-transport motorcycles for shared mobility through daily, weekly or fortnightly authorisations. Such motorcycles will have to be registered with the concerned RTO, be not more than 12 years old and meet safety, emission and fitness standards. Fares will be determined by the Regional Transport Authority and surge pricing will not be permitted,” the notification has stated.

The government has also proposed an additional charge of up to 2% of the base fare towards a rider welfare fund, once constituted. The fund could be used for rider welfare schemes, road-safety programmes, pollution-control initiatives, parking spaces and electric-vehicle charging infrastructure.

These welfare schemes will include road safety awareness programme, pollution control initiatives, allotment of parking spaces for the aggregators and charging stations for the bikes.

The transport commissioner will also develop a state portal for real-time monitoring of vehicles onboarded by bike-taxi and delivery-service platforms. The government has invited objections and suggestions on the draft rules till October 5, 2026, after which they will be considered for finalization, the notification further states.