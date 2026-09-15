‘Bro, shoes lega?’: Man gifts new Adidas shoes to delivery partner after spotting him in slippers

An Instagram video showing a man gifting a pair of shoes to a delivery partner in Uttarakhand has sparked mixed reactions online. The clip shows him calling out from his balcony to hand over the footwear to the worker. Snippets from a video shared by a Uttarakhand man. (Instagram/@peaksandthrottle)

The video, shared by Aman Sharma on Instagram, opens with a text insert that reads, “I gave my new shoes to my delivery boy because he needed it more than me.” The clip captures a man looking down from his balcony.

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He then calls the delivery partner, asking him if he would take a pair of shoes. The man adds that the pair was new Adidas footwear. As the video continues, the camera captures the delivery man riding a bike, stopping to look at his shoes, and riding away.

Recalling why he decided to give away his shoes, the Uttarakhand man said, “He was a delivery guy from zepto. He had no raincoat so he was wet and for the first time I saw someone delivering a product on time in his cycle... he had worn slippers. So i just gave him my shoes.”