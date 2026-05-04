Wedding family pays Blinkit agent with ₹2,100 currency garland, viral clip shows his amused reaction

A lighthearted video from a wedding household has amused social media users after a family paid a Blinkit delivery agent with a traditional “noteon ki mala”, or currency garland, instead of handing over loose cash. A Blinkit agent was given a note garland instead of change at a wedding house, and his reaction went viral. (Instagram/shridhar_bhavya7)

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The clip was shared on Instagram by Bhavya Shridhar and shows a family in the middle of wedding celebrations turning an ordinary grocery delivery into a humorous moment. According to the video, the Blinkit bill was ₹2,000, but when the delivery agent asked for change, the family decided to give him a currency garland worth ₹2,100.

In the clip, Shridhar is heard saying, “There’s actually a wedding at our house. Blinkit’s bill was ₹2000. Now the Blinkit delivery guy is saying, ‘Give me some change, it’s fine.’ So here, giving money to the Blinkit delivery guy.”

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Delivery agent smiles as family hands him garland The video then shows the family handing over the heavy garland to the delivery agent, who sportingly wears it around his neck. The moment left those present laughing, as the family jokingly told him that he would have to untie the notes himself because they were busy with the wedding festivities.

Shridhar continues in the clip, “This is ₹2100. Now the garland is given to the Blinkit delivery guy. Now he can take it out himself.”

The video was shared with the caption, “POV - Blinkit waale bhaiya delivers to shaadi waala ghar.”

Watch the clip here: