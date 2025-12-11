Deepinder Goyal shares heartwarming journey of student who went from Blinkit delivery agent to Zomato designer

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal recently shared a post highlighting the journey of a 4th-year design student who once worked as a picker at Blinkit and is now set to join Zomato’s design team. Social media users were quick to react to the post, with many calling the story inspiring.

“Stories like this make all of it absolutely worth it,” Goyal wrote while sharing a screenshot of a wholesome message he received from Atharv Singh. In the message, Atharv shared that he took up shifts at a Blinkit dark store after struggling to pay his college fees and rent. With no financial support from home, he turned to gig work to manage expenses while pursuing his design degree.

“Life really comes in full circle,” Atharv wrote. “I’m a 4th-year design student, I had to manage my own funds for college fees and rent and other expenses as my dad didn’t support my education,” he shared, adding, “There was a time when I was not able to earn anything and life was still asking for more.”

Atharv said an Instagram ad about Blinkit hiring changed everything. He joined the nearest dark store and worked there for 4 months. “Life just kept getting better ever since,” he said.

“Now here I’m, who worked as a picker in Blinkit, joining your design team at Zomato. Really grateful for what you’ve built and absolutely lucky to be a part of this! Just 1% done, this Blinkit boy will now deliver design at Zomato,” he added.

Goyal responded to the message, saying, “Thanks for sharing your story. Lit me up.”

(Also Read: Deepinder Goyal hints at launch of new Temple device as curiosity grows over brain flow experiment)

Social media reactions

Social media users were quick to react to the post, with many calling the story inspiring.

“This is the kind of journey that proves how far grit, timing, and a single chance can take someone. Beautiful,” one user wrote.

“This gave me goosebumps. Love seeing real stories of people rising because someone opened the right door,” commented another.

“Nothing hits harder than seeing someone fight, earn and support their own dreams,” said a third user.

“Incredible! Learning is a continuous process and this guy taught us again,” expressed one user.