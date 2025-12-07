Deepinder Goyal hints at launch of new Temple device as curiosity grows over brain flow experiment

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has shared a fresh update on the tiny golden device that recently sparked widespread curiosity after he was photographed wearing it on his right temple. Curiosity grows as Deepinder Goyal offers a fresh hint about his upcoming Temple device.(Instagram/deepigoyal )

Posting on Instagram, Goyal shared a picture of the device with the text on the image reading as “Temple Coming soon”. The caption accompanying the post simply read as “Getting there”.

His earlier appearance with the device had coincided with his detailed pitch on what he described as the Gravity Aging Hypothesis. This theory suggests that gravity reduces blood flow to the brain and may accelerate ageing. The timing prompted many to wonder whether the device was designed to measure brain blood flow.

In a lengthy note previously shared on X, Goyal said that “Science already knows that Brain Flow is highly correlated to age, and an important biomarker for aging.”

The Gravity Aging Hypothesis

Expanding on his research, Goyal proposed the practice of inversion or upside down poses to counter the decline in brain blood flow. He wrote that “Inversions are already popular for lymphatic fluid drainage. We found that inversions are also the most effective way to counteract the negative effects of gravity on our brains.” He claimed that his team recorded meaningful improvements while testing the method. “Our biggest finding is that six weeks of using inversion tables for more than ten minutes every day led to a baseline increase of seven percent in our daily average Brain Flow. This possibly nullifies ten years of loss of Brain Flow with age,” he added.

Speculation over his wearable device

A day before he publicly explained the hypothesis, Goyal had been photographed wearing a compact device placed above his right eyebrow. Social media users quickly connected the two moments.

LinkedIn user Shubham Mishra shared the photograph and suggested that the inversion idea might actually be linked to a new health wearable that measures brain blood flow. Mishra also floated the idea that the device or the company making it be called Temple since it sits near the temple of the head.

Goyal later confirmed that the device indeed measures brain flow and said he had been using it for a year. He explained that “While conducting research on the Gravity Aging Hypothesis, we had to make an experimental device to calculate Brain Flow accurately, real time and continuously. Been using it for a year, and I have been feeling that this could shape into an important wearable the world needs.” He added that “Brain Flow is already well accepted as a biomarker for aging, longevity as well as cognition. So this device is useful and relevant even if the Gravity Aging Hypothesis turns out to be wrong.”

Not a marketing gimmick, says Goyal

Addressing concerns that the hypothesis had been created to promote the device, Goyal firmly denied any such intention. He said that “Temple is going to be a small cute company, if at all. Nothing compared to Eternal.” He added that “We did not cook up the Gravity Aging Hypothesis to sell Temple. Not my game to lose the trust our customers have in me over a marketing gimmick.”