Deepinder Goyal clears the air about mystery device on his head. Here’s what it is

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has cleared the mystery around the tiny device he was recently photographed wearing on his right temple. His photograph wearing the device came hot on the heels of the ‘Gravity Aging Hypothesis’ he pitched — suggesting that gravity reduces blood flow to the brain, contributing to aging — and sparked speculation that it was a device to measure blood flow. Deepinder Goyal was seen wearing a small device on his temple recently. (Instagram/@deepigoyal)

Deepinder Goyal’s Gravity Aging Hypothesis

In a lengthy post shared two days ago, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, 42, claimed that “Science already knows that Brain Flow is highly correlated to age, and an important biomarker for aging.”

He further proposed “inversion” or upside-down poses to increase blood flow to the brain. “Inversions are already popular for lymphatic fluid drainage. We found that inversions are also the most effective way to counteract the negative effects of gravity on our brains,” Goyal said.

“Our biggest finding is that six weeks of using inversion tables for >10 minutes every day, led to a baseline increase of 7% in our daily average Brain Flow. This possibly nullifies 10 years of loss of Brain Flow with age,” he added.

A device to measure brain flow?

A day before he pitched the gravity aging hypothesis, Deepinder Goyal was photographed wearing a small device above his right eyebrow. People speculated that the device was being used to measure brain flow — and Goyal has now confirmed that.

LinkedIn user Shubham Mishra posted a picture of Goyal with the device and theorized that the whole “inversion” idea actually centres on a new health wearable that measures brain blood flow.

Mishra also suggested that such a device, or the company making it, be called “Temple” as it sits near the temple area of the head.

Deepinder Goyal’s clarification

Goyal acknowledged that the device he was seen wearing did indeed measure brain flow. He even said he had been wearing the device for a year.

Screenshot of Deepinder Goyal's comment on LinkedIn.

“While conducting research on the Gravity Aging Hypothesis, we had to make an experimental device to calculate Brain Flow accurately, real-time, and continuously. Been using it for a year, and I’ve been feeling that this could shape into an important wearable the world needs,” said the CEO of Zomato.

“Brain Flow is already well accepted as a biomarker for aging, longevity as well as cognition. So this device is useful and relevant even if the Gravity Aging Hypothesis turns out to be wrong,” he added.

However, Deepinder Goyal refuted accusations that he had cooked up the Gravity Aging Hypothesis to sell the Temple device.

“Temple is going to be a small cute company, if at all. Nothing compared to Eternal,” clarified Goyal, adding: “We didn’t cook up the Gravity Aging Hypothesis to sell Temple. Not my game to lose the trust our customers have in me over a marketing gimmick.”