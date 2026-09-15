Rajasthan man arrested for Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay’s deepfake videos

A 28-year-old man from Rajasthan’s Alwar has been arrested for allegedly creating and circulating deepfake videos of Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay on social media. Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay. (PTI)

Two Tamil Nadu Police Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) teams carried out searches in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh before zeroing in on and arresting Shyabu Khan, a resident of Boontoli in Alwar, on Saturday. They seized his mobile phones, SIM Cards and CPUs. Khan was brought back to Chennai and remanded to judicial custody.

A CB-CID officer said such videos were shared on purportedly Pakistan-based Facebook accounts. A probe was underway to identify the foreign perpetrators despite the operational challenges, the officer added.