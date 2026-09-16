UP ATS arrests 19-year-old in alleged AQIS-inspired module case

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 19-year-old Siddharthnagar native from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu for his alleged links with a module inspired by the ideology of Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), officials said on Wednesday. For representation only (Sourced)

Maqsood Ali, a native of Bansi area of Siddharthnagar who was staying in Coimbatore, was arrested on September 14 with the assistance of Tamil Nadu ATS and brought to Lucknow on transit remand on Wednesday for further legal proceedings. His arrest followed the interrogation of Mohammad Nabeel, an Azamgarh resident arrested by the UP ATS on September 12 in the same case.

According to the UP ATS, the investigation began after intelligence inputs that a group was allegedly using social media platforms and WhatsApp groups to draw young people towards extremist ideology and plan anti-national activities. The agency registered a case under Sections 152 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 18 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The ATS alleged that Maqsood was in contact with Pakistani hackers and was attempting to develop hacking tools as part of the alleged conspiracy. During questioning, he reportedly told investigators that he learnt Python, Java, coding and hacking through online resources, including Instagram, YouTube, Telegram and WhatsApp groups.

The agency said Maqsood had also developed a secure application called “CAPTAIN M NETWORK”, through which Nabeel, Maqsood and others were allegedly connected. Its stated motto was “One Platform, One Purpose: Unity, Plan and Action”, according to the ATS.

Investigators also found two WhatsApp accounts allegedly being used by Maqsood, with groups named “UU Entry Gate”, “United Ummah”, “Gazwa-e-Hind”, “Team Black Hat” and “Lashkar-e-Mehndi”. The ATS said some of these groups included Pakistani numbers and extremist and jihadi material was being circulated.

Maqsood was also allegedly a member of a WhatsApp group created by Nabeel called “La Ghalib-Illallah”, where, the ATS said, literature linked to the banned AQIS and bomb-making videos were shared.

The ATS said the investigation was continuing to establish the roles of other members of the alleged module and its links with foreign-based individuals. The allegations against the arrested accused are subject to investigation and judicial proceedings.